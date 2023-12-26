Summit Global Investments Buys 310 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in National Research were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 63,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRC opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $71,900.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,244,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,621,348.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,485 shares of company stock worth $2,394,519. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

