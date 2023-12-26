Summit Global Investments Buys 307 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

