Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

