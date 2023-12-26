Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,522 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 82.4% during the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $420,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $459,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 74,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. The company has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

