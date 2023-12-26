StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

FISV stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.96. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

