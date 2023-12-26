StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.10 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11.
About Cinedigm
