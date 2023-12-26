StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.10 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

