StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.