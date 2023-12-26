StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
Shares of AIRT opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Air T has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.95.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
