StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Air T has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

