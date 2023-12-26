StockNews.com Downgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $759.00.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $827.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.00. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

