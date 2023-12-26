StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.62.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $41,748,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

