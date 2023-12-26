StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.15.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
