State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,075 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 755.1% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after acquiring an additional 377,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,086,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.25. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

