State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

DFS opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

