State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 72,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MetLife by 15.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

