State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

