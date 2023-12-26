State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.