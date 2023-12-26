State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

