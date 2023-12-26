State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.10 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 127.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after buying an additional 918,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $229.38 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.