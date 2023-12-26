State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $65.57.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

