State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

