Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

STWD opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STWD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.