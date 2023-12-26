Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

