STAG Industrial, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 183.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.01.

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

