SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 34,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $166.66 and a one year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

