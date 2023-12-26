SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

SP stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

