Somerset Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.