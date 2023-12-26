Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $298.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,563 shares of company stock valued at $21,250,190 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SNA opened at $288.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $224.45 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.