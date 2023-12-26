SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. Research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

