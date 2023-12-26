Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,804,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,049,000 after purchasing an additional 195,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $79.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.