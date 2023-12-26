SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,891 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $357.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $363.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.83.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

