SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,706 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 174,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $1,408,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.