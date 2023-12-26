SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 224,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $159,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.90. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

