SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 83.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 268,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Truist Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 57,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

