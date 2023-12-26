SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after buying an additional 433,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

RSG stock opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $150.98. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $167.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

