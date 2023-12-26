SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.