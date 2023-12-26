ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Decreased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $697.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $643.24 and its 200-day moving average is $592.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

