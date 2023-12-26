Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $75.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

