SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $251.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

