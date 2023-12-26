SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $160.35.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

