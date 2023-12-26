Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

About Saga Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

