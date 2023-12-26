Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
