RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

