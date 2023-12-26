Royal Fund Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.