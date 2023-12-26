Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 48,055 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,055 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

