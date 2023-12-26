Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,006 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 747.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,538,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after buying an additional 105,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -666.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

