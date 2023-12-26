Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

HON stock opened at $205.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.78 and a 200-day moving average of $193.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

