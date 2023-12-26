Royal Fund Management LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- XLF’s stellar year-end run: key insights & top performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.