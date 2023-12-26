Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.76. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.