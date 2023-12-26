Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

