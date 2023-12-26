Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 33.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 244.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.5 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

