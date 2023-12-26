Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $136.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

